Tablighi Jamaat trail continues, 85 of 86 fresh Tamil Nadu cases linked to Nizamuddin meet

Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala on Sunday and four of them had taken part in the congregation in Delhi. (File Photo/Representational) Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala on Sunday and four of them had taken part in the congregation in Delhi. (File Photo/Representational)

The number of coronavirus cases continued to rise across India with many of these linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi. The Indian Express takes a look at the states:

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 86 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 571. The total death toll in the state is five now. Of the fresh cases reported on Sunday, 85 were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Uttarakhand

Four persons linked to the congregation tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand Sunday. Among the new cases, three are in Dehradun and one in Nainital. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far is 26.

Andhra & Telangana

Andhra Pradesh reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all of them linked to the congregation. The total number of cases in the state climbed to 252. Officials said those who tested positive had attended the congregation or came in close contact with those who did. Telangana reported 62 new cases, taking the total number to 333.

Karnataka

Seven new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, five of them linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Out of the seven cases, two are an elderly couple who returned from Dubai on March 22. Among the five linked to the congregation is a 41-year-old, three women aged 36, 41 and 67, and a man aged 40. A total of 151 coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka so far. Four people have died and 12 discharged.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh reached three on Sunday with the death of a 55-year-old man. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 276 and 50 per cent of these are linked to the congregation.

Kerala

Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala on Sunday and four of them had taken part in the congregation in Delhi. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 314. Out of them, 56 have been cured and 256 are under treatment. Out of the positive cases, 10 have been linked to the congregation. On Sunday, the number of those under isolation or home quarantine came down to 1,58,617 from 1,71,355 on April 4.

Gujarat

Sixteen more Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the gathering in Delhi were tracked down in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of people who attended the congregation in the state to 126. Of these, eight have tested positive for COVID-19 till now.

