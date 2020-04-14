Surge in Agra cases, UP count increases to 558

Besides 35 from Agra, 11 new cases were reported from Saharanpur, five each from Basti and Meerut, four each from Lucknow, Noida and Firozabad, three from Kasganj, two from Azamgarh and one each from Etawah and Mathura. ((File Photo/Representational)) Besides 35 from Agra, 11 new cases were reported from Saharanpur, five each from Basti and Meerut, four each from Lucknow, Noida and Firozabad, three from Kasganj, two from Azamgarh and one each from Etawah and Mathura. ((File Photo/Representational))

At a time when the coronavirus containment model of Agra — the first virus cluster in the country — is being discussed and applauded, the number of positive cases in the district rose to 139 on Monday with 35 new cases.

The state also witnessed the highest single day jump with 75 fresh cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 558. Besides 35 from Agra, 11 new cases were reported from Saharanpur, five each from Basti and Meerut, four each from Lucknow, Noida and Firozabad, three from Kasganj, two from Azamgarh and one each from Etawah and Mathura.

Of the 75 cases, 35 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat’s Delhi congregation, taking the total number of such patients to at least 307 in the state, the state government said.

