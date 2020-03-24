Supreme Court to states: Consider bail to some prisoners to check overcrowded jails

The apex court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the overcrowding of prisons in view of COVID-19, had asked states and UTs to constitute a High Powered Committee “to determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole. (File Photo) The apex court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the overcrowding of prisons in view of COVID-19, had asked states and UTs to constitute a High Powered Committee “to determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole. (File Photo)

Acting to decongest the country’s prisons in view of COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states and Union Territories to consider releasing on bail or parole those undertrials whose offences carry a maximum sentence of seven years, and prisoners who have been convicted in similar offences but sentenced for less that the maximum seven-year period.

A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant , “taking into consideration the possibility of outside transmission”, also directed that “the physical presence of all the undertrial prisoners before the Courts…be stopped forthwith and recourse to video conferencing must be taken for all purposes”.

The court also exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to extend the limitation period on all legal proceedings with effect from March 15 till further orders. The bench took into consideration “difficulties that may be faced by litigants across the country in filing their petitions/ applications/ suits/ appeals/ all other proceedings within the period of limitation prescribed under the general law of limitation or under Special Laws (both Central and/or State)”.

The apex court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the overcrowding of prisons in view of COVID-19, had asked states and UTs to constitute a High Powered Committee “to determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or an interim bail for such period as may be thought appropriate”.

