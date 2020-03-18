Coronavirus: Students stuck in Milan reach out via video on Facebook

A paramedic walks out of a tent that was set up in front of the emergency ward of the Cremona hospital, northern Italy. (AP Photo/File) A paramedic walks out of a tent that was set up in front of the emergency ward of the Cremona hospital, northern Italy. (AP Photo/File)

Faced with a 200-300 Euro fine for stepping out of the house and widespread panic all around, an Indian student stuck in Milan took to Facebook on Tuesday to appeal for New Delhi’s assistance.

Along with the video, 23-year-old Shakib Ahmed posted a message saying: “Please help us return to India. We are two Indian students stuck in locked down #Milan. Nobody is helping us. There’s no information available on any flights to #India.”

In the video, Ahmed, a student of Art Direction, and another 24-year-old Indian who did not wish to be named, spoke about the situation and the steps they have taken to try and fly back to India.

According to a March 16 travel advisory for Covid-19 that was issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: “Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020….”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ahmed said the entire country he was in was locked down but the sense of panic was palpable. “ I am safe, but for how long? We cannot go out and if we do, we will be fined between 200-300 Euros…”

Any Indian in Italy who wishes to fly back will need a certificate that declares them free of the Covid-19 infection. “I have been filling the registration forms since March 6… On March 13, an official from the MEA stated on Twitter that a lift off is scheduled for people stuck in Milan with a capacity of 250 passengers…. I live 50 kilometres away from the airport and I could only leave once it was confirmed. I knew some people from Genoa who boarded the flight, but I could not,” he said.

