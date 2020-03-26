Coronavirus: Students leave Hyderabad for Andhra after PM announces lockdown

On Wednesday evening, defying the social distancing norm and lockdown restrictions, thousands of people lined up outside police stations to get a NOC. (Photo for representation/File) On Wednesday evening, defying the social distancing norm and lockdown restrictions, thousands of people lined up outside police stations to get a NOC. (Photo for representation/File)

Following the Telangana government’s decision to allow students and workers to return to their native places, the toll plazas on National Highway 65 leading to Vijayawada were jammed Wednesday night as thousands of people living in Hyderabad started returning to Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana Police, however, had asked those wanting to leave to get an NOC from their local police station certifying that they had no COVID-19 symptoms. On Wednesday evening, defying the social distancing norm and lockdown restrictions, thousands of people lined up outside police stations to get a NOC.

“In January, I had enrolled at an academy in Ameerpet to learn AngularJS. Now the institute is closed and my PG owner has asked me to vacate the house because they cannot run the mess. I don’t know how I will go back home. I have been asking everyone in my WhatsApp group for a lift,” said 22-year-old Kurasala Venkatesh, a native of Mandapeta in East Godavari district. Venkatesh was offered a ride on a two-wheeler till Vijayawada by someone he met at the Kukatpally police station.

Following complaints by students against hostel and PG owners, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said a warning has been issued. “If PG or hostel owners force inmates to vacate under the present circumstances, strict action would be taken against them,’’ Sajjar said.

