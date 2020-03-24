Coronavirus: States shut doors to break chain

A deserted railway station in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) A deserted railway station in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

PUNJAB

Curfew with no relaxations. All residents to stay indoors. Punjab was the first state to act on Monday after people flouted lockdown orders. In Bathinda, people who were seen on roads were made to hold a pamphlet that read, “Main samaj da dushman haan.. main ghar vich nahi rahanga (I am an enemy of the society, I will not be at my home).” In a video message, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was forced to take the step “in the larger interest of the state, and in the interest of all of you”. Singh said he received reports that people were moving around as usual in towns, mohallas and cities despite the lockdown that came into effect on Monday morning. In Barnala, shopkeepers objected to police strictness in getting shops grocery shops closed, though they were under essential items.

MAHARASHTRA

Curfew. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government had been forced to act because “Despite multiple requests, people are not following rules”. The BSE will remain open. Although a curfew has not been imposed in the state, Thackeray used the word curfew as he announced steps the government had decided to take to keep people from stepping out. “We have enforced Section 144 in the state. Now I am compelled to enforce the curfew in the state as I got information in the morning from many places about people being on the streets. So I am compelled to impose curfew across the state and not more than five people should gather,” said Thackeray, in a speech livestreamed over social media.

CHANDIGARH, PUDUCHERRY

Curfew, borders sealed.

GUJARAT

Statewide lockdown from Monday midnight until March 31.

KARNATAKA

Non-essential services, commercial establishments in 9 districts shut until March 31.

NORTH-EAST

Lockdown in Tripura from 2 pm on Tuesday; Manipur locked down till March 31; Assam to be locked down from 6 pm on Tuesday until March 31, but grocers, pharmacists and petrol pumps exempt; Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram under lockdown.

UTTARAKHAND

No public transport except to/from hospitals and airports; all shops, offices, factories shut; borders closed. After 10 am on Tuesday, only petrol pumps open; private vehicles also not allowed.

TAMIL NADU

From Tuesday 6 pm until March 31, only essential services; district borders sealed.

J&K, LADAKH

Borders sealed, only essential services vehicles allowed.

RAJASTHAN

All inter-state and intra-state movements stopped. Limited public transport to ferry people to airport, stations, hospitals. Curfew in urban limits of Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu.

TELANGANA, AP

Both states under total lockdown; borders sealed.

WEST BENGAL

Lockdown extended to over six districts and several other cities and towns, from Darjeeling to Kolkata, till March 27 midnight. CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights from landing in the state.

