South-west Punjab records first four COVID-19 cases including 3 Tablighis

South-west Punjab has recorded its first four COVID-19 cases after escaping the wrath of the disease so far. While three cases were reported from Mansa on Friday, Faridkot reported its first case on Saturday. South-west Punjab has nine districts — Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa, Muktsar and Faridkot.

Mansa

Three positive cases have been reported from Mansa’s Budhlada area. All three had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

They were part of a group of five couples staying inside the mosque of ward number 4 of Budhlada since March 19. While they had no symptoms, they tested positive on April 3.

The group staying inside the mosque hails from Chhattisgarh and had come to Budhlada instead of going back to their native state.

Information revealed that apart from ward number 4 mosque, they also met maulvis of mosques at Achanak, Dodra, Ralli villages and interacted with several others during their stay in Budhlada.

Eleven close contacts of these positive patients have been tested and have been quarantined. In addition to this, detail of indirect contacts is also being made by the health workers, Mansa DC Gurpal Singh Chahal revealed.

Faridkot

A 35-year-old from Faridkot’s posh Harindra Nagar was declared coronavirus positive on Saturday.

The patient had gone to Delhi on a business trip and had fever since March 21. However, he had been taking medicine from his local physician after consulting with him over phone. In between, he also went to a local SBI branch for some money exchange work and reportedly came in contact with 31 employees.

He also went to Ludhiana’s DMCH, CMCH and even Fortis Hospital on March 30 after hiring a private ambulance, but he was not admitted to any of these hospitals, as per the details revealed by the patient.

He then approached Civil Hospital on April 1, where he was admitted. He was tested on April 2. “The patient is stable and is in the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot,” said Dr Rajinder Singh, Civil Surgeon, Faridkot.

According to sources, the patient had met over 200 people in these days. The Harindra Nagar area has been sealed. Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Singh said: “Patient’s paternal aunt also has mild symptoms and has been shifted to hospital, while other 25 local contacts have been home quarantined.”

