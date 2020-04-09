Sonia Gandhi’s proposal to ban ads akin to censorship: INS

Sonia had written to Modi on Tuesday with suggestion for “austerity measures”, which can be used to divert “much-needed funds to the fight against COVID-19”. Sonia had written to Modi on Tuesday with suggestion for “austerity measures”, which can be used to divert “much-needed funds to the fight against COVID-19”.

Comparing Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop all government advertisements to the media for the next two years with “financial censorship”, the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Wednesday stated that the amount that goes in media ads is small for the government but significant for an industry already facing challenges, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the INS stated that its president Shailesh Gupta, on behalf of the association representing the print news industry in India, has appealed to the Congress chief to reconsider and withdraw her suggestion in the interest of a “vibrant and free press”.

The INS stated: “There is already a decline in advertisement and circulation revenue due to recession and the digital onslaught. To add to the problem, we now face severe financial crisis due to the complete lockdown of industries and business.”

At a time like this, when media personnel are risking their lives and bringing news on the pandemic, Sonia’s suggestion for a two-year ban on media advertisements is “deeply disturbing and demotivating for the entire media industry”, the INS stated.

Sonia had written to Modi on Tuesday with suggestion for “austerity measures”, which can be used to divert “much-needed funds to the fight against COVID-19”.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.