Coronavirus: Six Indians in China prevented from boarding special flight to Delhi. Here’s why

Officials gear up for the medical screening of the passengers who arrived from Wuhan today at New Delhi’s IGI airport. (Express photo) Officials gear up for the medical screening of the passengers who arrived from Wuhan today at New Delhi’s IGI airport. (Express photo)

Six Indians stranded at Wuhan, the Chinese city locked down due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, were stopped from boarding the special flight to India Saturday due to high fever, news agency PTI reported.

Officials told PTI that six Indians could not board the flight as they were stopped by the Chinese immigration officials after they tested for high temperature. The six students may have to undergo tests to determine whether they have symptoms of the coronavirus.

The first flight, a 423-seater Boeing 747 jumbo jet aircraft, brought back 324 people — comprising 211 students, 110 working professionals, and three minors — from Wuhan to Delhi, from where they were taken to special quarantine camps in Manesar.

The second Air India flight has also arrived to pick up the rest of the Indians from Hubei province of which Wuhan is the provincial capital.

For an initial check, screening camps have also been set up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The crew, which is also learnt to be under a seven-day lockdown, are unlikely to be allowed to meet even their families during this period.

The new strain of coronavirus became an outbreak in China’s Wuhan city with the first case reported in December. More than 250 people have died and 7,700 have been infected in China. India’s first case is a Wuhan medical student from Kerala. The patient, a 20-year-old medical student who just came back from Wuhan in China, has been kept in isolation and is stable.

