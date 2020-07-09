Seven-day lockdown in Bengal containment zones begins today

At a containment zone in Bagbazar area of Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) At a containment zone in Bagbazar area of Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The west Bengal government will impose a lockdown in containment zones across the state for seven days beginning 5 pm on Thursday to check the surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the state secretariat here on Wednesday.

“This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm on Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide the next course of action on lockdown,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister urged people to maintain distance and wear face masks, and ordered the administration to be strict with those violating the norms.

On Wednesday, the CM reviewed the district-wise list of containment zones, especially in Kolkata and its adjacent areas.

Banerjee was unhappy with the South 24 Parganas list, which she examined during a televised meeting with officials and doctors from government hospitals. “You can’t lock down a whole district… You have included entire civic wards… Review it,” she said.

The list of containment zones in North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata has been finalised and posted on the government’s website. The proposed lists of 20 other districts were sent by the respective District Magistrates to Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay by Wednesday evening. The final list will be announced by 5 pm on Thursday, after a review by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

