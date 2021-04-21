Centre asks UTs to increase testing, curbs

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, who was also part of the virtual meeting, expressed concern over the “worrying scenario” in UTs. According to MHA, Paul underlined the criticality of next three weeks for Covid response measures.

The Centre on Tuesday asked Union Territories to ramp up RT-PCR testing and hospital infrastructure, notify islands as large Containment Zones, strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, and restrict public movement in light of the rising cases in these regions.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, held a meeting with administrations of several UTs to review the Covid situation.

“After a detailed discussion of various issues of Covid management, the Union Home Secretary urged constant vigilance regarding the evolving situation in the UTs. Strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour was stressed along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions and prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets etc. He advised UTs to increase RT-PCR testing, along with use of RAT for screening in clusters. Urgent review of clinical management was strongly recommended along with ramping up testing and hospital infrastructure,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, who was also part of the virtual meeting, expressed concern over the “worrying scenario” in UTs. According to MHA, Paul underlined the criticality of next three weeks for Covid response measures.

“The UT administrators were advised to plan in advance for three weeks. A survey to promptly identify Covid positive people should be taken up, he stated. He stressed on planning the minutest details. For UT of Ladakh, he recommended regulation of incoming labourers and supervised containment. Islands can be made large containment zones, he suggested,” the MHA statement said.