Coronavirus: Screening of China flights at 7 airports

A thermal camera monitor shows the body temperature of passengers arriving from overseas at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap via AP) A thermal camera monitor shows the body temperature of passengers arriving from overseas at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap via AP)

INDIA HAS started thermal screening of passengers at seven airports to check the possible influx of coronavirus, which has infected over 300 people in China’s Wuhan province leading to one death so far.

Thermal screening will be done for passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, at the Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi airports, apart from the three identified earlier in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said: “Thermal screening of passengers to be undertaken. Provision of space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install the thermal cameras to be made at these airports. Airlines staff to bring the passengers to the health counters before the immigration check.”

Travelers wearing face masks stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Travelers wearing face masks stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Health Ministry has already issued a travel advisory for people travelling to China.

Coronaviruses are a specific family of viruses, with some causing less-severe damage such as common cold, and others causing respiratory and intestinal diseases. The latest outbreak in Wuhan has led to pneumonia-like symptoms in patients.

According to WHO, the situation is still evolving and preliminary investigations suggest links to the seafood market.

