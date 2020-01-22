Coronavirus: Screening of China flights at 7 airports

INDIA HAS started thermal screening of passengers at seven airports to check the possible influx of coronavirus, which has infected over 300 people in China’s Wuhan province leading to one death so far.
Thermal screening will be done for passengers arriving from China, including Hong Kong, at the Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi airports, apart from the three identified earlier in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said: “Thermal screening of passengers to be undertaken. Provision of space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install the thermal cameras to be made at these airports. Airlines staff to bring the passengers to the health counters before the immigration check.”
The Health Ministry has already issued a travel advisory for people travelling to China.
