Coronavirus: Schools, cinema halls shut till March 31 in Haryana

Student wear masks as they wait for a bus in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Student wear masks as they wait for a bus in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The Haryana Government has decided to close cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, clubs and night clubs across the state till March 31, in view of the coronavirus infection threat.

All schools in the state will also remain closed during this period. However, examinations in schools will continue as per the schedule.

Also, mass gathering of more than 200 people will remain prohibited in all religious, social, political, cultural, sports, personal and family events in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij here today to review the preparedness of the health department.

The Chief Minister directed that 2,500 to 3,000 beds (minimum 100 in each district) should be identified for isolation wards set up in government hospitals of the state. However, he said, the number of these beds could be increased in cities adjoining Delhi like Gurugram, Rohtak and Jhajjar. At present, 1,328 beds have been identified in 298 isolation wards and district-wise arrangement of quarantine facility has been made for 3,000 persons.

Apart from this, sensitisation programmes will be held in all government and private hospitals in the state to sensitise doctors as well the staff about the coronavirus.

Vij said the AYUSH department will organise 100 camps in the state from Monday, wherein medicines to boost the immune system will be distributed to people for free. Hand sanitisers will be provided in those government offices where people visit for their day to day work in large numbers.

Initially, this will be done at the Haryana Civil Secretariat and Mini Secretariat. Apart from this, all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have been asked to ensure the installation of sanitisers in district offices in consultation with the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

The Director General Health Services (DGHS) has been asked to convey to all the private hospitals in the state that their services can be utilised in case of any need.

In Haryana, 2,876 persons have been kept under observation, out of which 2,844 with a travel history to affected countries are asymptomatic. Also, 32 people from various districts, like Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Jhajjar, Palwal, Panchkula, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, with travel history to affected countries, had been admitted, out of which 29 have been discharged.

Till date, 57 samples have been sent, out of which 49 have tested negative for COVID- 19 and the result of eight is awaited.

