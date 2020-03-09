Coronavirus scare: Three new suspected patients in Amritsar

A camp to examine visitors at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar Sunday. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) A camp to examine visitors at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar Sunday. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Amritsar health authorities Sunday sent three samples of suspected coronavirus patients for examination to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Authorities, meanwhile, are still awaiting second opinion from the Pune laboratory on the report of AIIMS, Delhi, that had found two Italy-returned patients positive for coronavirus.

While that confirmation is yet to come, health officials said that there was no need to worry as those two patients were recovering well. At present, total seven suspected coronavirus patients are admitted at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

About the three new suspected cases, a press note by the Health Department said: “Three more Coronavirus suspected patients have been admitted at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. Their samples have been sent for testing.”

The Health Department declined to reveal if the new suspected patients had returned from the coronavirus-hit countries.

“We don’t want to spread unwanted panic. So we are not sharing much information about new suspected patients,” said a Health Department official.

Health authorities had claimed on Saturday that two Italy-returned patients were found positive for coronavirus.

“We have asked for second opinion. We are waiting for the report,” the Health Department official added Sunday.

