Coronavirus scare: Take steps to rescue students in Iran, J&K HC tells Centre

The High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday directed the Central government to take steps for evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran in view of the coronavirus outbreak in that country.

As Iran was identified as the second global epicentre of the outbreak, steps for evacuation of Indian nationals, including children from the UTs of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, are required to be taken by the Union government, observed a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Treating a representation sent to the court by the father of an Indian medicine student in Tehran University of Medical Sciences as a PIL, the bench directed the Union government to “identify the protocol to be followed, examine the mode to forthwith implement the same and take steps for evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran”.

However, pending evacuation, it is absolutely essential to ensure all preventive measures as well as basic needs of the Indian students in Iran, the court further observed, directing the Centre to ensure availability of masks, medicines and essential commodities to all Indians, especially students, through the Indian embassy in Iran.

It also directed the UT administrations of J&K and Ladakh to ensure creation of proper facilities for isolation and quarantine in the government and private sector, testing laboratories as well as availability of healthcare and medication for prevention of any coronavirus outbreak as well as effective treatment of any positive cases.

The court further directed the government to take immediate steps for acquisition of sufficient N-95 or any other recommended masks for the public as well as separation kits for all medical personnel and staff.

The bench appointed advocate Monika Kohli as amicus curie in the matter and issued notice to the respondents, asking them to place a report in this regard on or before the next date of hearing.

