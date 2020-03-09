Coronavirus scare: Suspected patient dies in Bengal, test results awaited

Doctors said he was a suspected coronavirus patient and was in the isolation ward. (File Photo) Doctors said he was a suspected coronavirus patient and was in the isolation ward. (File Photo)

A youth from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, who returned from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, died at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Sunday evening, sources said.

Doctors said he was a suspected coronavirus patient and was in the isolation ward.

The youth fell sick on Saturday during a bus ride back home after he flew to Kolkata from Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a cleaner. On Saturday night, his family members took him to the hospital in Berhampore where doctors admitted him after a preliminary check-up. His throat swab sample was collected and he was kept in the an isolation ward.

His samples have been sent to National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata and the report is awaited by Monday evening.

One of his family members said that he was suffering from respiratory problems and had a high blood sugar level. “He had a high blood sugar level and came home after falling ill there. After landing here, he took a bus to Murshidabad. On the way, he fell sick and his blood sugar level rose,” said the family member.

