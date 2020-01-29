Coronavirus scare: Three kept under observation in Punjab, Haryana

The Haryana government is in contact with the international airport in Chandigarh and Delhi so that every person coming from China can be properly examined, Anil Vij said. (File) The Haryana government is in contact with the international airport in Chandigarh and Delhi so that every person coming from China can be properly examined, Anil Vij said. (File)

Two people in Haryana and another in Punjab with travel history to China have been kept under observation after they showed novel coronavirus-like symptoms, officials said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that no case of coronavirus has been reported so far in the state.

“Of five passengers with travel history to China (in January), two have shown symptoms of the coronavirus infection and they have been kept in isolation wards,” said Vij, adding that their families Vij said advisories have been issued to all district hospitals. The Haryana government is in contact with international airport in Chandigarh and Delhi so that every person coming from China can be properly examined, he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said 16 people in the state had returned from China recently.

Of them, one was admitted to the PGIMER while the rest 15 had not shown any coronavirus-like symptoms but they would be tracked for 28 days, a health official said.

Sidhu further said, “Advisories have been issued at the Attari-Wagah border and Dera Baba Nanak, asking travellers to get themselves checked at the district hospitals.”

The state government has installed thermal sensors at the Amritsar airport for the screening of passengers. Sensors will also be set up at the Chandigarh international airport.

“Although Mohali Airport doesn’t have direct flights from China and other affected countries, but the government has set up a health check point at Mohali Airport. This dedicated team screened the persons trevelling from the Sharjah and no suspected case has been found,” he said, adding the Department of Health was fully aware of the situation and had made adequate arrangements to deal with any emergent situation.

Earlier, a 28-year-old Mohali resident was Monday admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. The Mohali resident, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had returned from China last week and complained of fever and respiratory discomfort, said Dr Gagandeep Singh, state officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

The patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the official said, adding his samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

A Chandigarh resident with slight fever was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, a Punjab health official said, adding that he had not shown coronavirus-like symptoms.

There was no need for his sampling at this stage, yet he was under observation, he further said.

Meanwhile, PGIMER Director Jagat Ram wrote to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh, urging them not to refer suspected patients to the hospital, instead keep them at isolation wards in their states only. “If patients of all states come at the PGI, there will be panic,” Ram said while talking to media here.

Chant tara mantra to contain virus threat: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has advised his followers in China to chant a mantra to contain the threat posed by coronavirus.

A group of mainland Chinese devotees on Facebook had requested for the Dalai Lama’s advice amid widespread health scare after the virus was discovered in Wuhan. Responding to their concern, the Dalai Lama advised his followers and Buddhist monasteries across China to chant the ‘Tara Mantra’ — “Om tare tuttare ture Soha” — as it would be “beneficial for effectively containing the spread of the virus”.

He also shared a voice clip, himself chanting the mantra.

With PTI

