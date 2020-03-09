Coronavirus scare: No one at airport told us about screening, says Kerala family

The youth said when the health workers alerted them, all the three moved to the district hospital in Pathanamthitta where they have been in isolation since Friday evening. (Representational/AP Photo/Channi Anand) The youth said when the health workers alerted them, all the three moved to the district hospital in Pathanamthitta where they have been in isolation since Friday evening. (Representational/AP Photo/Channi Anand)

RESPONDING TO the Kerala government’s charge that they “did not report for screening” at the Kochi airport on arrival from Italy via Doha on February 29, one member of the family of three detected with coronavirus claimed that they were not told about the preventive measure.

“At the Kochi airport, I told the immigration official that we are from Italy and returning home after four years. The official did not tell us that we should undergo screening for coronavirus. Hence, we came out. Will anyone deliberately skip such screening? When we left Italy, Covid-19 cases had just started being reported,’’ claimed the 25-year-old man, who has been detected with the virus along with his parents. Two of their relatives in Kerala have since been infected. The 25-year-old, who works as a paramedic, said that his family — his father (55), who works for a private company, and mother (53) — have been based in Italy for close to 20 years. They were visiting home after four years, he said.

“We arrived in Kochi on February 29 and my sister and her husband came to take us home in Ranni taluk (in Pathanamthitta district),” he said.

Detailing their activities from March 1 to March 6, he said, “We reached home on Saturday noon and did not go out. But we had a few guests from the locality. On Sunday, we did not go to the local church as we were tired. It was on that day that the two relatives, who have now tested positive, visited us. On Monday, we moved to my mother’s house at Punalur in Kollam… there were three persons there, we returned the same day. On Tuesday, we did not go out.”

He said the family stepped out on Wednesday for “local shopping”. “On Thursday, we went to the office of the district SP. My parents sat in the car and I went inside alone to get a police clearance certificate. At the office, I met only one officer,” he said. On Thursday, the youth said, his mother “developed health problems, including shooting up of blood pressure, and we went to a private hospital at Ranni”. “At the casualty wing, nobody asked us about travel history. There was only one other patient at the casualty and we came out after half-an-hour,’’ he said.

It was on Friday morning that his father’s elder brother and wife went to hospital with fever. “They told health staff about our travel history. Then, we got a call from the health staff,’’ he said.

The youth said when the health workers alerted them, all the three moved to the district hospital in Pathanamthitta where they have been in isolation since Friday evening.

