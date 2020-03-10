Coronavirus scare: In Valley, Jaishankar assures kin of students stuck in Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the passport office in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the passport office in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar arrived in Srinagar on Monday and met parents of more than 300 students stuck in Iran following the coronavirus outbreak in that country, assuring them of the government “facilitating their early return to India’.

In a memorandum submitted to the minister, the parents have urged the Union government to evacuate students enrolled at different universities in and around Tehran at the earliest.

Syed Mehdi, who was part of the delegation that interacted with the minister, said: “Our daughter has been stuck there, locked in her room. We get to speak with her but feel even more helpless with every passing day. They (students stuck in Iran) are doing their best but they are tired and terrified; the government needs to reach out and help them.”

Mehdi’s daughter, Masooma Rizvi, is a third-year student of MBBS at Tehran University.

Mehdi said while Jaishankar listened to the concern expressed by the parents, he did not provide any time-line or assurances on the safe return of their children. “For now, they are not infected. They (government) can bring these students back and quarantine them, but at least give them a chance. Most of them are medical students and are aware of the precautions they need to

take,” he said.

Another parent, Shafiq Ahmad Khan, said the students should have been put on return flights more than two weeks ago. “With their tickets cancelled, they have no option but to wait for help. We are worried for our children,” he said.

His son, Abdul Rehman is a second-year student at Shiraz Medical University, in Shiraz, south-central Iran.

After the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, “Met in #Srinagar the families of Indian students in #Iran. Assured them that our Embassy @India_in_Iran is monitoring their welfare. We are committed to facilitating their early return to India.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.