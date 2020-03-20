Coronavirus scare: 4,427 with history of foreign travel since Jan in Doaba, 50% yet to be traced

In Doaba, in total 300-bed isolation and 2500-bed quarantine facilities have been created in all the four districts. (Representational Image) In Doaba, in total 300-bed isolation and 2500-bed quarantine facilities have been created in all the four districts. (Representational Image)

Punjab’s Doaba region, which is the NRI belt of the state and gets a large number of NRIs visitors during this season of the year, has recorded 4,427 with travel history abroad since January. Out of these, 1900 came to Jalandhar, 1052 to Hoshiarpur, 746 to Nawanshahr and 729 to Kapurthala districts.

Nearly 50 per cent among these were traced by the state Health Department, and advised home quarantine after a preliminary check-up. The rest are yet to be traced.

In Doaba, in total 300-bed isolation and 2500-bed quarantine facilities have been created in all the four districts.

HOSHIaRPUR

Hoshiarpur is the only district where all 1052 persons with travel history of various countries from January to March till date, have been accounted for and screened. Confirming this, Civil Surgeon Dr Jasvir Singh said, “We have been observing them for 28 days as 14 days is the period of the incubation of this virus.”

So far, two suspect cases have been reported in Hoshiarpur, but both have tested negative.

KAPURTHALA

Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Jasmeet Bawa said that there are 729 people in the district who have the travel history of various countries out of which 300 are yet to be traced by the health teams. Those located are under surveillance of the health department teams, he added.

NAWANSHAHR

In Nawanshahr, there are 746 people, including NRIs, with recent travel history from various countries. Out of these, more than 500 have been traced and screened, while 200 are yet to be traced.

“We got the list of these people from the government day before yesterday and within two days around 550 people have been traced,” said Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani, adding that two suspect cases were also reported here, but both have tested negative.

JALANDHAR

Jalandhar, which has a list of 1900 such individuals, has only managed to track 800 and put them in home quarantine. “No suspect case has been reported so for,” said Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Sharma, adding that the district has 50-bed isolation and 500-bed quarantine facilities at its disposal.

The Indian Medical Association in Punjab has urged the government to direct the chemists to stop the stock necessary medical supplies and not overcharge customers.

Dr Paramjit Mann, Secretary, IMA, Punjab, said quarantine centers should be established by the government at the bigger places, but not in the private hospitals which will hazardous for society at large.

President of IMA, Punjab, Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya said that private hospitals are ready to provide all technical help and equipment when asked.

“We have created 1500-bed quarantine and 100 plus-bed isolation facilities at our government buildings, Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur and Sub-divisional Hospitals,” said Civil Surgeon, Dr Jasvir Singh of Hoshiarpur.

