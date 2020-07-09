Repatriated 4,000 Indians stuck overseas since May: Navy

The most number of people were repatriated from Male, Maldives — 2386. The Navy also brought back 920 Indians from Bandar Abbas, and another 686 Indians from Colombo, Sri Lanka. (File Photo) The most number of people were repatriated from Male, Maldives — 2386. The Navy also brought back 920 Indians from Bandar Abbas, and another 686 Indians from Colombo, Sri Lanka. (File Photo)

Covering a distance of 23,000 km over 55 days, the Navy has repatriated nearly 4,000 Indian citizens stuck overseas due to the Covid-19 pandemic from three different countries as part of its Operation Samudra Setu.

The operation, which brought back 3,992 Indians, began on May 5 and included four vessels — INS Jalashwa, INS Airavat, INS Shardul and INS Magar — concluded on July 1, when the last ship brought back 686 Indians from Bandar Abbas in Iran to Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

The most number of people were repatriated from Male, Maldives — 2386. The Navy also brought back 920 Indians from Bandar Abbas, and another 686 Indians from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A statement released by the Navy on Wednesday said Operation Samudra Setu was taken up “in these trying times and difficult conditions” to “evacuate our distressed citizens from overseas”.

