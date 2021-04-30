First shipment of Covid-19 relief aid from the US arrives in Delhi

The first shipment of US' Covid-19 relief aid arrived in New Delhi on Friday. (Twitter/@USAndIndia)

The first shipment of emergency relief material from the United States arrived in India on Friday, as the country continues to grapple with a second wave of coronavirus cases. A Super Galaxy military transporter aircraft carrying over 400 oxygen cylinders, 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, 100,000 N95 masks, and other crucial medical equipment landed at New Delhi International Airport this morning, AFP reported.

“The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti,” the US Embassy tweeted.

The first consignment of relief material took off from the Travis military base in California after a dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden. The Biden administration vowed to support India in its effort to combat the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

“The United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. The US is set to send a number of planes carrying relief material to India over the next one week.

A PMO statement said that Modi and Biden discussed the Covid-19 situation in their respective countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave through expedited vaccination, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment.

Today, I spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi and pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 26, 2021

Earlier, the White House had indicated that it would not lift a ban on the export of raw materials needed for the production of vaccines, in a major setback for New Delhi. However, last Sunday, the US promised it would make raw materials available for India’s Covishield vaccine and would also send equipment like ventilators and oxygen generation gear. “Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” the White House said in a statement.