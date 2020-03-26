Coronavirus: Ramlalla shifted, Yogi faces flak for ‘flouting’ social distancing

Seeking blessings of Ram to fight the outbreak, the CM said, “Whenever humanity across the world faces crises, challenges and difficult situations, it has taken inspiration and light from Ram.” (File photo) Seeking blessings of Ram to fight the outbreak, the CM said, “Whenever humanity across the world faces crises, challenges and difficult situations, it has taken inspiration and light from Ram.” (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shifted the Ramlalla idol to a new site at Manas Bhavan on Wednesday morning, following which he drew criticism for reportedly not adhering to the social distancing norm amid coronavirus outbreak. Photographs and videos of the ceremony that have gone viral show the CM standing close to a group, including Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha, security personnel, priests and members of Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, office bearers of RSS and VHP.

The shifting of the idol clears the site to begin construction of the Ram temple. Speaking during the occasion, the CM said, “All of us are lucky to have witnessed the shifting of Maryada Purushotam Ram to his new throne in Ayodhya…”

Seeking blessings of Ram to fight the outbreak, the CM said, “Whenever humanity across the world faces crises, challenges and difficult situations, it has taken inspiration and light from Ram.”

However, Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu questioned his visit to Ayodhya. In a tweet Wednesday, Lallu said in Hindi, “It was the first day of Navratri and it was my wish too to visit the goddess’s court. But I listened to the PM’s appeal. The CM of UP does not. He went for darshan amid a crowd. In a scenario like this, why will the people of the state listen to the PM?”

