Coronavirus: Ramkot ki parikrama in Ayodhya cancelled

‘RAMKOT KI Parikrama’, scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on March 24, has been cancelled in view of preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus, organisers said on Friday. The religious ritual, which sees hundreds of devotees participate, is held in the form of a yatra that goes around Ayodhya town.

A member of the Vikramaditya Mahostav Samiti, which organises the Ramkot ki Parikrama, said, “We did not want to risk lives of hundreds of people and hence cancelled it.”

Meanwhile, Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar said the administration has started reaching out to sants in Ayodhya and have appealed to them not to participate in the Ram Navami fair scheduled for April 2. The fair attracts an average of 10 lakh devotees to the temple town.

DM Anuj Kumar said, “The district administration does not call people for the Ram Navami festival. People and sants come on their own. We are speaking to sadhus and are appealing to them to not attend the event… we will probably issue an advisory in the coming days according to the situation…”

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the outfit would cooperate with the administration.

“We will follow the directives of the administration and health authorities and will help them in every possible way,” said Bansal.

