‘Alcohol will dislodge virus in throat’: Rajasthan Cong MLA requests Gehlot to open liquor shops

A Congress MLA in Rajasthan has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, seeking reopening of liquor shops across the state amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his letter, Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has argued that the consumption of alcohol may remove the virus from the throat.

“When alcohol can wash coronavirus off hands, it will dislodge the virus from booze guzzlers’ throats as well,” the letter to the chief minister read.

Bharat Singh Kundanpur, Congress MLA from Sangod has written to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for opening liquor shops in the state. The letter reads, “When #coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat”. pic.twitter.com/ToVPomDI1Z — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

The Congress leader also said that the the shutdown of liquor shops has only resulted in illegal activities and flourishing of black markets across the state.

The reopening of shops will not only save alcoholics from dying of spurious liquor consumption, but also earn the much-needed revenue for the state amid the lockdown-hit economy, it added.

The Congress MLA’s demand was supported by CPI-M MLA from Bhadra segment, Balwan Singh Punia, who had earlier made a similar plea to Gehlot.

Punia had earlier urged Gehlot to resume liquor sale in the state, pointing out that the closure of alcohol shops is leading to flourishing of spurious liquor business, affecting people’s health.

Rajasthan recorded three more coronavirus deaths today, while 33 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said while two people died in Jaipur, one died in Nagaur.

The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 61. Jaipur alone has reported 34 deaths. As many as 33 new cases, including 11 in Ajmer, seven each in Chittorgarh and Kota, six in Jaipur and one each in Jodhpur and Rajsamand have been reported, the Health Department official said.

The state now has 2,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 644 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,656 active cases, Singh said.

