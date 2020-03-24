Coronavirus: Rajasthan considers arresting those who violate lockdown

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. (File) Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. (File)

Rajasthan, the first state in India to have proactively imposed a complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, could now adopt harsh steps to strictly enforce the same.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the shutdown will have to be implemented with “surgical precision”.

“The only way we can ‘flatten the curve’ and limit the spread (of the virus) is through precaution and distancing.,” Pilot said. He said the state government is aware of the hardships which the daily wage earners will face because of the shut down and is working overtime to ensure that there are cash transfers, easy accessibility to food grains, cooking oil.

“Nobody is happy to impose a lockdown.but I see no other option for our country as a whole and our society to not take it upon themselves individually to refrain from unconsciously being the carrier for this virus,” Pilot said.

He said the lockdown has been extended till March 31. “We should be able to get adequate success within that timeframe. There is no need to have long-term plans of lockdown just yet.it may be too much to do.let people absorb and learn with the reality.,” Pilot said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state has now set up control rooms even at the tehsil level, which involved sarpanch, patwaris and local media to track people who are coming in from other states and abroad “so that medical teams can screen those people”.

He said people are by-and-large cooperating with the lockdown but pointed out that there are elements everywhere who violate the law. “We will take action under Section 188 of the IPC. We can arrest.But I am confident that people will realise the gravity of the situation. The people of Rajasthan do understand…people are alert..we had been conducting mass awareness campaigns since February..

But some people enjoy breaking the law… we will deal with such people sternly,” Sharma said.

He said the Centre should provide financial assistance to states at such a time. “It is not the time to indulge in politics.so I don’t want to say anything..but it is a fact that the Centre has not given us even a single paisa till now. The Chief Minister has requested the Prime Minister to grant financial assistance.the chief minister has set up a COVID-19 relief fund and it is getting good response.but the Centre should give financial assistance to states.. all the state are in crisis.as it is the Centre has not given us our due of Rs 17,000 crore,” he said.

