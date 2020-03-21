Coronavirus: Raipur admin relaxes curbs, residents still in panic

The area under quarantine is being sanitised periodically, police said. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh/File) The area under quarantine is being sanitised periodically, police said. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh/File)

A day after Chhattisgarh government imposed curbs in some parts of Raipur following the first COVID-19 case in the state, the District Collector on Friday relaxed some of the restrictions. While clubs, restaurants and alcohol shops remain shut, ration and medicine shops opened. The area under quarantine is being sanitised periodically, police said.

Police on Thursday closed roads within a 3-km radius of Samta Colony, Choubey Colony and Gudhiyar after a local resident tested positive for COVID-19. “We had been told by the health department to ensure that most people in the area stay indoors. We have closed offices, restaurants and shops, except medicine and general stores, and are advising people to stay indoors,” Raipur SP Arif Shaikh said.

Residents of the area are in panic. “We are all indoors, with the doors and windows closed. My husband had to go out to buy groceries and milk. He covered his face with three layers of cloth. We are worried about the spread of the virus despite fumigation and other steps,” Samaira Munshi, a resident of Choubey colony said. In Samta colony, residents have been calling helplines. “Every hour, someone or the other messages on the society WhatsApp group that more people have been found to be positive. We know it is false because we have been tracking the Internet and calling the government helplines. We are going to remain at home for at least two weeks,” said Amit Agarwal, a resident.

District Collector S Bharatidasan said, “There is no lockdown. We have just shut most establishments in the area where around 60,000 people live.

The railway authorities in Raipur and Durg have increased platform ticket prices from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to discourage people from gathering at the station. Several short distance trains have also been suspended.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.