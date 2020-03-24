Coronavirus: Railways looking to manufacture protective gear

Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani Express gets a wash at New Delhi Railway Station. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani Express gets a wash at New Delhi Railway Station. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

As part of its preparedness to check the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways is looking to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) on a large scale after procuring the raw material. It is also looking to explore manufacturing ventilators and train its medical staff to add to overall capability to fight the outbreak.

Railways has already manufactured hand santisers at a low scale as part of a trial run.

Even though the shutdown of all passenger services continued, the top brass of the Railways met on Monday to explore ways to utilise their resources against the outbreak.

“We have already made our own hand sanitisers and masks, not N95 masks, but good enough for basic protection. It was discussed that we keep exploring ideas to contribute in this extraordinary situation,” said a senior railway official.

The Northern Railway carriage and wagons department in Firozpur with chemicals and metallurgical unit officials produced hand sanitisers at Rs 310 per litre. The product carries brand name: “IR”. Earlier, Railways was procuring hand sanitiser at Rs 190 per 100 ml.

Currently the system is busy getting all the rakes of the stopped trains back to their base depots. Over 600 empty rakes are scattered across India.

At the same time, the onboard staff left far away from their home bases when trains were operational have also been instructed to use these empty rakes and return home.

Freight services continued on Monday, although demand was around half of usual.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.