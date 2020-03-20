Coronavirus: Railways advises against non-essential travel, suspends concessions

Workers clean a train at the railway yard in New Delhi. (Express Photo/File) Workers clean a train at the railway yard in New Delhi. (Express Photo/File)

Indian Railways on Thursday officially started advising passengers to avoid non-essential travel and indefinitely suspended the concessions given to senior citizens and others to discourage people from travelling in an effort to check the spread of COVID-19. It has also decided to suspend the air-conditioned local train service in Mumbai suburban section for now.

The decision, approved by the Prime Minister’s Office, is meant to not let senior citizens, who typically avail of 50 per cent concession on train tickets, be exposed to the risk of the virus. Of the total 53 slabs of concessions given to around 12 broad categories of passengers, only students, patients and persons with disabilities will be able to avail of the stipulated concessions from Friday.

Around 29 crore passengers avail of concessional travels, of which around 12 crore avail of the senior citizens’ rebate. The concessions in 53 categories range from 10 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on the type of concession.

While 155 pairs of trains were cancelled due to low occupancy across India and to discourage people from travelling, Central Railway may restore some cancelled trains, citing crowding in other trains in the Pune-Mumbai areas. However, some other zones might further add to the number of cancelled trains.

Meanwhile, as part of disciplinary action, Railways also placed on suspension an Assistant Personnel Officer in Bengaluru, who had put up her son — who returned from Germany via Spain with COVID-19 symptoms on March 13 — in an Officers’ Rest House there without informing anyone.

With strict vigil in place, cases continued to be reported of passengers with history to travelling to COVID-19 affected countries using the public transporter’s services.

Six passengers from Mumbai, who had recently returned from Singapore and had “home quarantine” stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express on Thursday. They were going home to Vadodara. This incident occurred a day after four persons, who had landed from Germany and had similar stamps, were going to Surat on the Garib Rath Express. They were deboarded in Palghar, Maharashtra. Similar cases are being reported from Delhi and other parts of the country.

In its parlays with the Maharashtra government, Railways has said that instead of shutting down local trains, the state might consider shutting down offices, factories, schools etc so that people have no reason to commute on the local trains, sources said.

