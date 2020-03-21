Punjab to put notices on doors of those quarantined; addresses, names online

On Friday, a list of 152 persons quarantined at home with their names and addresses was uploaded on the official website of SAS Nagar district. (File Photo) On Friday, a list of 152 persons quarantined at home with their names and addresses was uploaded on the official website of SAS Nagar district. (File Photo)

The PUNJAB government is planning to put up “home quarantine notices” outside the residences of those who have been isolated as suspected cases of COVID-19. The government plans to begin this drive from SAS Nagar, Mohali, where the administration has started putting details of such persons — names and addresses — online.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone Friday evening, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “We will put out notices specifying home quarantine to make others aware. Such notices will be put outside the homes of everyone who has recently traveled abroad or come in direct or indirect contact with COVID-19 patients.”

On Friday, a list of 152 persons quarantined at home with their names and addresses was uploaded on the official website of SAS Nagar district.

The list contains dates of commencement and end of quarantine.

There are presently approximately 200 persons under home quarantine in the district.

SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner Girish Dyalan said the decision was taken following reports of people violating home quarantine guidelines and venturing out, posing a risk to others.

“We had cases where people jumped the home quarantine and came out. There should be no stigma attached to it. It is for the people to understand that in their neighbourhood, there is a person who is quarantined,” Dyalan said.

He added, “If people are not aware, they might drop in, for instance, to have a cup of tea, in a quarantined neighbourhood, thereby exposing themselves to suspected risk.”

Asked whether people had objected to this as a breach of privacy, the DC said, “Public interest is more important. The initiative was aimed at checking the movement of home quarantined people.”

DC Dyalan said the list uploaded on Friday included 46 persons who came in direct or indirect contact with the patient tested positive for coronavirus at PGI Chandigarh.

He said persons with travel history or ones who came in contact with persons tested positive for the virus were quarantined at home.

