Coronavirus: Punjab shuts all schools till March 31

Punjab government Friday announced closure of all the government and private schools, colleges and universities till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

State Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bjawa said that on the directions of the Chief Minster this decision has been taken keeping in view the threat of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, meanwhile, said, “Holidays have been declared in all government and private schools in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure. However, exams would continue to be conducted according to schedule”.

The Punjab government has already formed a seven-member group of ministers to daily review the situation triggered by the coronavirus scare. Hospitals are on high alert, with specialized arrangements to tackle any exigency arising out of the crisis.

So far, one person who had returned from Italy had tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab.

