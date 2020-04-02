Punjab: Raagi who performed kirtan in front of 100 people tests positive

Despite his history, he was initially treated in the emergency ward, then sent to flu ward, and finally to isolation. (File Photo/Representational) Despite his history, he was initially treated in the emergency ward, then sent to flu ward, and finally to isolation. (File Photo/Representational)

A FORMER Hazoori Raagi of the Golden Temple was put on ventilator at Government Medical College, Amritsar, Wednesday evening after he tested positive for COVID-19. Sources said the 67-year-old was suffering from bronchial asthma.

It was not immediately clear how the celebrated raagi had contracted the virus. He had been under the scanner of health authorities since the first week of March when he had guests from the US, and was admitted in the Government Medical College on March 30. His travel history was not clear till Tuesday evening.

It has now been found that on March 19, he visited a house in Sector 27 A, Chandigarh, where performed kirtan in the presence of around 100 people. He returned to Amritsar on March 20.

After returning from Chandigarh, the raagi visited Guru Nanak Dev Hospital of Government Medical College Amritsar to report symptoms on March 21. However, doctors sent him back home after prescribing some medicine. His condition didn’t improve, so he contacted Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Science & Research in Amritsar on March 24. He was treated there and sent back home. He was again admitted to SGRIMSR on March 30, from where he was again referred to GNDH.

Despite his history, he was initially treated in the emergency ward, then sent to flu ward, and finally to isolation.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.