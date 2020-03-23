Coronavirus: Punjab ministers, MLAs, IAS, IPS officers pledge to donate a month’s salary to CM’s relief fund

The state’s higher administrative and police officers also decided to contribute their one day’s salary. (File photo) The state’s higher administrative and police officers also decided to contribute their one day’s salary. (File photo)

Punjab Cabinet ministers on Monday announced to contribute their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in a fight against coronavirus.

A government release quoting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said the ministers decided to make the contribution on the suggestion of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. “This is a goodwill gesture of the Punjab ministers to express their solidarity with the people of the state in their fight against coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Mohindra.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday also announced that it would donate a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist the state government in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to media, a SAD spokesperson said the decision was taken party president Sukhbir Singh Badal held discussions with MPs as well members of the legislative wing on the issue.

Sukhbir also issued a simultaneous appeal to all party leaders and workers to contribute their might to tackle the pandemic. “These are challenging times for humanity. We need to keep ourselves safe but also come to the rescue of those who are suffering from COVID-19. Let us contribute in this effort to save our fellow brethren in whatever way possible,” he said.

He also asked SAD district presidents to assist the district administration in this task by reaching out to doctors and patients in hospital by providing them masks, ventilators and medicines, or by ensuring free ‘langar’ service to the needy.

The SAD chief also appreciated the efforts being put in by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to set aside space for quarantine facilities in various ‘serais’. He said he had just received word that the SGPC had also initiated ‘langar sewa’ to various district hospitals. He said the process was being streamlined and hospitals would also be soon able to approach the gurdwaras in their area for ‘langar sewa’ as per their requirement.

The state’s higher administrative and police officers also decided to contribute their one day’s salary.

The IAS officers of the Punjab cadre announced that they decided to contribute their one day’s salary to the CM’s Relief Fund for helping those whose livelihood was affected as a result of the curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said all IPS and PPS officers have volunteered to contribute their one day’s salary to the Police Welfare Fund.

A sum of nearly Rs 33.2 lakh is likely to be contributed by 121 IPS and 809 PPS officers, said Gupta, adding that their contribution will be utilised in initiating welfare measures for the police personnel, who are supplementing efforts of the state for the containment of the virus.

