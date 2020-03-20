Coronavirus: Punjab man who travelled to Germany dies, toll rises to 4

While health authorities said the immediate cause of death was a cardiac arrest, State Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal confirmed that the man’s sample, which was sent to PGIMER-Chandigarh, had tested positive. (File Photo) While health authorities said the immediate cause of death was a cardiac arrest, State Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal confirmed that the man’s sample, which was sent to PGIMER-Chandigarh, had tested positive. (File Photo)

A DAY after he died at a health centre in Nawanshahr district of Punjab, a 70-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy earlier this month, was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The man had arrived at the IGI Airport on March 7. Health officials said he had underlying conditions of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani, who visited the village, said the man was admitted to the health centre on Wednesday after he complained of severe chest pain. He died later in the day.

While health authorities said the immediate cause of death was a cardiac arrest, State Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal confirmed that the man’s sample, which was sent to PGIMER-Chandigarh, had tested positive.

While his entire village, with a population of about 3,000, has been sealed, a list of 52 contacts has been prepared.

The contacts who have been traced have been isolated and kept under observation.

The district administration said entry to the village would be monitored and only essential commodities would be allowed.

Two persons — one from his village and another from a neighbouring village — are reported to have accompanied the man to the health centre. Both have been isolated and kept under observation. The surrounding villages are also under surveillance of the health department.

Six members of a family from neighbouring Hoshiarpur district have also been isolated. All six — a 70-year-old man, his wife, son and three grandchildren — had visited the Nawanshahr man recently. Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon Jasvir Singh said they are under observation and have shown no COVID-19 symptoms so far. He said samples of all six have been taken for testing.

Following the death of an 82-year-old man from Phagwara in Kapurthala district — he had returned from the UK on March 4 — the area where he was staying has been sealed. The man had pneumonia-like symptoms, said sources. Officials said they could not send his sample for testing “because the cremation took place before the health department came to know about his death”. His name was not in the list provided by the state government of those with travel history abroad, said local health officials.

