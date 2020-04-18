Delhi HC dismisses plea asking for proper PPE for crew of flights being used to repatriate foreigners

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Centre and Air India to provide proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to pilots and cabin crew members of flights. The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Centre and Air India to provide proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to pilots and cabin crew members of flights.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Centre and Air India to provide proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to pilots and cabin crew members of flights, being operated to repatriate foreign nationals to their respective countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that there are already “circulars/advisories” in place, to ensure safety and protection of the crew members on board the aircrafts, which are being chartered to evacuate/repatriate foreign nationals to their home countries, a bench of Justice J R Midha and Justice Jyoti Singh said, “Needless to state that these people are doing a humongous job in serving the humanity and need to be applauded.”

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented pandemic and calamity, and of enormous magnitude and the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure protection of its airline crew members…, as the safety of the pilots and the crew members who are helping out in the rescue operation in the present day circumstances is certainly a matter of concern to the Government and to the court as well as of every citizen of this country,” the bench said.

The plea by Vaibhav Sharma has alleged that even if the PPE kits are being issued, the same are not enough for the entire crew and many a time are oversized, in contradiction to the safety and security guidelines.

Sharma through his advocate H S Nanda, raised the issue that the pilots and other crew members on these flights, on return, should be quarantined in some hotels, near the airport, instead of home quarantine, where there is a risk of infection to their family members and also leads to serious ostracisation of these members.

The bench, however, was of the view that “at this stage it is not possible to quarantine the crew members in hotels or separate buildings due to logistic issues and looking at the population of our country and the magnitude of the pandemic, home quarantine is the best possible measure, at least for the present.”

The bench, which conducted the hearing of the PIL through via video-conferencing, observed that the “petitioner has not given any material particulars to enable this court to come to a conclusion that adequate measures are not being taken by the government to extend proper protective kits etc. to the crew members or that the home quarantine measures are having any adverse effects.”

It said, “Circulars shown to us are not only with respect to the protective kits such as the PPEs which are to be mandatorily issued to the crew on board, but also lay down guidelines relating to screening and testing of these crew members, once they land at the Indian Airports, as also with respect to measures and precautions to be taken during home isolation/quarantine…”.

