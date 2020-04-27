Coronavirus outbreak: 33 healthcare workers test positive at Max hospital in New Delhi

On April 15, the hospital chain had announced it would test its 24,000 healthcare workers and 1,000 patients across the country over the next few weeks. (Representational) On April 15, the hospital chain had announced it would test its 24,000 healthcare workers and 1,000 patients across the country over the next few weeks. (Representational)

Thirty-three healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus at Max Super Speciality Hospital in East Delhi’s Patparganj. With over 400 beds, the hospital is one the largest private facilities in the district.

The hospital, when contacted, told The Indian Express: “As part of our ongoing routine COVID testing for all healthcare workers, admitted patients and new admissions, a total of 33 healthcare workers have tested positive since the exercise began earlier this month at Max Hospital, Patparganj. These include two doctors and 23 nursing staff, while the remaining are technicians and support staff.”

“All of them have been shifted to our COVID-only Max Hospital, Saket, east wing,” hospital authorities told The Indian Express.

The hospital also said that 145 nurses from the Patparganj facility “were quarantined for 14 days in a private hostel, where they live. The hostel was sealed and declared a containment zone by the local authorities”.

“Since the occupancy (at the hospital) is minimal, the hospital is functioning with available staff,” it said.

On the 145 nurses being quarantined, a health department official said: “Contact tracing of the hospital staff began soon after a patient undergoing dialysis there tested positive. During investigation, we found 145 nurses from the hospital living in the same hostel, with each room being shared by three-four nurses. The entire hostel complex was quarantined and samples of all nurses were sent for testing.”

On April 15, the hospital chain had announced it would test its 24,000 healthcare workers and 1,000 patients across the country over the next few weeks.

So far, 50 healthcare workers have tested positive at the Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, 29 at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, 25 at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and 15 at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram, Moolchand, RML, Safdarjung, AIIMS and Lok Nayak have also reported cases of healthcare workers testing positive.

