Police launch app to keep watch on the quarantined

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal after the launch of ‘COVID Control’ to track the quarantined people. (Express Photo) SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal after the launch of ‘COVID Control’ to track the quarantined people. (Express Photo)

TO TRACK the people put in home quarantine through geo fencing, the district police launched an app ‘Covid Control’ which will help the police keep a close eye on the quarantined person. A dedicated control room was set up where a team will keep round-the-clock watch on such people and the police will also take legal action in case anyone is found to break the quarantine protocol.

Police officials said that the mobile application was developed to identify and mark quarantined areas and people by using geo fencing technology. It will be mandatory for the people in quarantine to download the app on their mobile phones which will make it easier for the health and police department to track the quarantined users through their mobile phone number location with the help of telecom service providers and geo fencing them for strict enforcement of quarantine.

Any lapse or unauthorised movement is immediately alerted through message to both the administration control room as well as the person concerned.

The officials monitoring the app said that every quarantined user will be fenced within 500 metre radius of his place of quarantine. The quarantined user would have to upload a selfie after every hour and the system will update their location when they upload the selfie. The system will match their quarantined location and the location from where they uploaded the selfie.

If any quarantined user breaches the geo fencing, they will get a warning message through the text message and admin will get a buzzer in the control room that user has broken the geo fence. The police control room will be alerted even in case the phone is switched off. Hence, penal action can be taken against the user.

Anyone could log in to this application and they will be able to see all red zones and quarantined or infected areas live on the app.

They will also get notification if they enter such infected area and alert will be sent in their notification area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they set up a control room to track the quarantined people round the clock and a team will work under DSP (Airport) Amroz Singh to track the quarantined people.

Also, WhatsApp groups have been formed at police station level for immediate redressal of issues incorporating local Saanjh team, police team and representatives of society to raise genuine queries and troubleshoot at the local level. Any issue which is beyond the scope of group will be redressed at the district level.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd