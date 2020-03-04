Coronavirus: Plea in Delhi HC seeks airlifting of Indian students in Iran varsities

The parents also sought direction to authorities to look into other modes of transport, including through ships, to provide “humanitarian assistance to the Indian students stranded in different universities of Iran”. (File Photo) The parents also sought direction to authorities to look into other modes of transport, including through ships, to provide “humanitarian assistance to the Indian students stranded in different universities of Iran”. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought to know the Centre’s stand on a plea seeking the airlifting of Indians studying at several universities across Iran at the earliest amid the growing threat of the Novel Coronavirus.

Justice I S Mehta issued a notice to the Ministries of Home, External Affairs, Civil Aviation and Health, seeking status reports by the next date of hearing on March 11 after hearing a plea by nine parents — all residents of Kashmir. It asked the ministries to inform it of steps taken so far. The parents also sought direction to authorities to look into other modes of transport, including through ships, to provide “humanitarian assistance to the Indian students stranded in different universities of Iran”.

