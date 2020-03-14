Coronavirus in air, govt looks to prioritise essential House business

The government is also planning to complete the process of passing the demands for grants by Monday when the House would take up cut motions, if any, moved by the opposition to guillotine them. The government is also planning to complete the process of passing the demands for grants by Monday when the House would take up cut motions, if any, moved by the opposition to guillotine them.

The government is prioritising essential legislative business in Parliament, keeping in mind the significance of social distancing protocols to limit the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.

In this regard, the ruling BJP on Friday issued a whip to all its members to ensure their presence in the House on Monday and Tuesday to pass the Budget and Finance bills.

“The government’s essential business will be over by March 17. Although the government is no mood to adjourn the session abruptly, we have to be prepared if things go out of hand and we are forced to shut down Parliament,” said a source in the government.

The government is also planning to complete the process of passing the demands for grants by Monday when the House would take up cut motions, if any, moved by the opposition to guillotine them.

“Once these processes are done, the government’s important legislative business will be over,” said the source.

Sources said members from different parties have been trying to put pressure on the government as well as on the Speaker to adjourn the session after the passage of the Budget Bill, due to concerns over the virus outbreak.

But the government is not keen to conclude the session abruptly as it wants to pass some key bills, said the sources. On Friday, the Centre ruled out an early adjournment of the session, maintaining that it will go as scheduled.

However, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has already curtailed the number of visitors coming to Parliament since early this week. A health advisory issued this week said: “..With a view to prevent the spread of infection among public, members are hereby advised to take adequate preventive measures.”

Members have also been demanding thermal screening in Parliament. Hand sanitisers have already been provided to staff and security personnel at major entry and exit points.

The government had planned 31 sittings for the Budget Session which is scheduled to end on April 3. It has identified 45 bills and seven financial items. But after Parliament resumed the session following the recess on March 1, the first week was a washout with the Opposition demanding a debate on the communal violence in Delhi. The debate finally took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, Rajya Sabha approved the crucial ‘Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill to increase the scope to cover litigation pending in various debt recovery tribunals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.