Daily Briefing: Vehicular emissions down in some cities; Bajrang Punia says better if Tokyo Games postponed; and more

A billion plus hunker down: 75 districts in 22 states placed under complete lockdown

In a slew of extraordinary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories and suspended all passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country till March 31. Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

North to South, East to West: Empty

Overwhelming response across the country to the Prime Minister’s call for a Janata Curfew. At 5 pm, people everywhere applauded those at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus threat. From the hilly terrains in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions adjoining Kashmir Valley to the plains of Kathua bordering Punjab, from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the south to the northeast, people remained indoors.

A Delhi-based professor tested positive writes from a hospital ward

It is not just the caring staff but thousands of medical professionals, data scientists, lab technicians and various officials who are at the forefront of the coronavirus war. Private citizens have also shown great civic-mindedness and public spirit. All of us should learn from their examples. For every belief we hold or action we take, let us ask the question: what if every other citizen were to think or act like me? Then the outcome will be clearly visible to us and helpfully guide us, writes Ajit Mishra.

Opinion: Congressmen should seize the moment — not defect to the other side.

Congress is at long last rediscovering its voice. Many of its most distinguished intellectuals are exploring in the public space ways in which the party may be rejuvenated. And as no disciplinary action is being instituted against them, it would appear that their efforts are being regarded as constructive criticism. When just as we begin to see the green shoots of inner-party democracy emerging, should we be running away, defecting, changing sides — or seizing the occasion to make ourselves heard to the party and the people, writes Mani Shankar Aiyar

Editorial – After Janata Curfew

In the coming days and weeks, the Centre and state governments will have to find ways to mitigate people’s economic hardship while addressing public health imperatives. The success of Sunday’s Janata Curfew indicates that the people appreciate the gravity of the situation. But their response to PM Modi’s call should be seen as only the first step in the fight against COVID-19.

Explained: Stage by stage in a pandemic

Over the past few weeks, the country has been dreading the possibility that the novel coronavirus outbreak will move to the stage of community transmission. What is community transmission, and how does a pandemic progress to this stage? Abantika Ghosh explains

Inside a Delhi screening lab: 100 tests a day, 17 hours at work, no family time

At the National Centre for Disease Control in New Delhi, the samples for the coronavirus test are collected in small boxes in a room downstairs and carried up in lots to the lab, where entry is severely restricted. “So far, about 2,000 tests have been done and the normal 9.30 am-7 pm workday is stretched, sometimes from 7 am to even 2 am for all the 50 staff members. Our regular work, mostly on hepatitis, has taken a backseat,” says Dr Partha Rakshit.

Measures to contain coronavirus disease, less vehicular movement brings down levels of NOx

Researchers at the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) have said there has been considerable reduction in levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) — an irritant gas which is released during fuel combustion and in high concentrations can cause inflammation in the airways. According to the SAFAR report from March 5, there has been a reduction in the levels of NOx in Pune (45 per cent), Mumbai (45 per cent) and Ahmedabad (50 per cent) this year.

Coronavirus: No system in place for disposal of used face masks

Although health agencies — including the Union Health Ministry — have advised healthy members of the general public against wearing face masks, almost everyone seems to be wearing them. Also, nobody seems to know what to do with them after they are used. There’s also no mechanism for collection and disposal of masks and medical waste generated by more than 2,000 people who are under ‘home-quarantine’ across the district for having a travel history or showing COVID-19 symptoms.

‘Zindagi rahi toh hi Olympics khel payenge’: wrestler Bajrang Punia says better if Tokyo Games are postponed

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has waited long for a chance at an Olympic medal, but realises that it’s not the right time for the Games. “The way things are going on right now, it will be better if the Olympics are postponed. It will be beneficial not just for us, but for athletes from all countries. This is a difficult moment for everyone,” Bajrang tells The Indian Express. “Zindagi rahi toh hi Olympics khel payenge (We will be able to compete at the Olympics only if we stay alive). But if you lose your life, then what’s the point of the Olympics?” he adds.

