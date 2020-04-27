Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to interact with CMs to discuss broad contours of post-lockdown roadmap

Covid-19 latest updates: India has nearly 27,000 cases at present, including 826 deaths. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) Covid-19 latest updates: India has nearly 27,000 cases at present, including 826 deaths. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India entering the last week of the 40-day lockdown imposed to stem the transmission of Covid-19, all eyes are now on the video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi chief ministers that is expected to shape the broad contours of the roadmap ahead.

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1975 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally close to the 27,000 mark. The death toll due to the virus has increased to 826 while as many as 5913 persons have recovered so far, according to the last update by the Union Health Ministry. As per sources, one clear idea that has emerged from deliberations among various committees involved in the government’s strategy is that after May 3, districts with zero cases should be opened up with strict implementation of social distancing and full systemic preparedness for contact tracing in containment zones, if and when infections are detected.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast on Sunday, PM Modi had said India’s “people-driven” battle against Covid-19 is the only way for the country to overcome the pandemic, and asked people to shun any complacency that they will not be infected by the coronavirus because it has so far not affected the places where they live or work. His note of caution comes against the backdrop of the Union government and states relaxing lockdown norms to revive economic activities.