Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to interact with CMs to discuss broad contours of post-lockdown roadmap

Sunday, April 26, 2020
COVID19
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2020 2:00:34 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India entering the last week of the 40-day lockdown imposed to stem the transmission of Covid-19, all eyes are now on the video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi chief ministers that is expected to shape the broad contours of the roadmap ahead.

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1975 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally close to the 27,000 mark. The death toll due to the virus has increased to 826 while as many as 5913 persons have recovered so far, according to the last update by the Union Health Ministry. As per sources, one clear idea that has emerged from deliberations among various committees involved in the government’s strategy is that after May 3, districts with zero cases should be opened up with strict implementation of social distancing and full systemic preparedness for contact tracing in containment zones, if and when infections are detected.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast on Sunday, PM Modi had said India’s “people-driven” battle against Covid-19 is the only way for the country to overcome the pandemic, and asked people to shun any complacency that they will not be infected by the coronavirus because it has so far not affected the places where they live or work. His note of caution comes against the backdrop of the Union government and states relaxing lockdown norms to revive economic activities.

Live Blog

coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus news, coronavirus india news, covid-19 india, maharashtra, india lockdown, indian express lockdown diary Vadodara ABVP workers took to art to urge residents to stay home to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Express photo/Bhupendra Rana)

Of the total 826 Covid-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 323, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (33). Being one of the worst-affected states, Maharashtra is likely to extend the second phase of the lockdown until May 15 in Covid-19 hotspots Mumbai and Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the decision on the relaxation of restrictions in the state will be taken after a review of the situation once the national lockdown ends on May 3. He said this during his televised address over the coronavirus situation in the state. At 811, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the biggest single-day spike in cases, taking the overall tally to 7,682. Of the total cases, 5,049 have been reported from Mumbai and 1,030 from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Tamil Nadu has become the second state after Maharashtra to report more than 1000 recoveries. As many as 60 persons were discharged from various hospitals in the state today, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,020.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made it clear that the lockdown in the national capital would not be relaxed beyond what the Union Home Ministry had suggested in its guidelines. “No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in Covid-19 containment zones will remain shut,” Kejriwal said.

