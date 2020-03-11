Coronavirus outbreak: Virus clips wings of Hyderabad aeroshow

The last minute change of plans came after the government’s direction restricting large public gatherings. (Representational/Reuters Image) The last minute change of plans came after the government’s direction restricting large public gatherings. (Representational/Reuters Image)

The biennial aeroshow in Hyderabad, scheduled to begin in a couple of days, won’t have dedicated days for public entry, as it is shifting its focus to business-related events in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Wings India, a flagship event of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI, will be held from March 12 to 15. As per the earlier schedule, the first two days were meant for business events, with March 14 and 15, the weekend, set aside for the general public.

The last minute change of plans came after the government’s direction restricting large public gatherings.

Now, thermal scanners are being installed at Begumpet airport as a large number of people from overseas are expected to participate. Children under 12 have also been barred from entering.

The Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted: “…Wings (India2020) will be organizing focused panel discussions on important issues including the impact of COVID-19 on Civil Aviation. State representatives to have interactions with airlines for promoting destinations in one to one meetings.”

“The entry passes are being kept at Rs 500, in case the general public wants to visit. But unlike previous editions, we do not have dedicated days for the general public,” V N Bharat Reddy, Aviation Director, Telangana government, told The Indian Express.

