Coronavirus outbreak: Vadodara may seen more micro containment areas

With a 42-year-old woman, who had no travel history, testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Vadodara — taking the district tally to 116, the police department is planning to cordon off a micro area in Gorwa, where the woman was living.

On Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) also arrived in the district to assist the local administration in ensuring lockdown in the red zone containment area of Tandalja.

After Karelibaug, which recorded three positive cases since Monday, the emergence of a positive case from the Gorwa area of the city has now left the administration looking at the possibility of more micro containment areas.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl and a 73-year-old man also tested positive from Karelibaug, both relatives of the 40-year-old woman who had tested positive on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut said, “We will do as decided by the district administration. The emergence of new cases from any part of the city means that the police forces have to be deployed to ensure that people don’t flout the lockdown rules.”

The administration has already put three areas in red zone. While Nagarwada-Saiyedpura have a cluster of about 1000 homes and Tandalja makes up 1900 homes approximately, the administration has also micro zoned Bahar colony in Ajwa which has reported three cases so far with about 40 neighbouring houses in containment within the colony.

The health department says that the tracing of the contacts of the positive patients in Karelibaug and Gorwa is still on. “We are trying to trace the contacts of the new case in Gorwa. She does not have a travel history, but we cannot establish yet if she has interacted with any positive patient from anywhere,” said VMC Health Officer Dr Devesh Patel.

The administration has identified several private educational institutions to set up a facility of about 1500 beds in all, for a projected figure of the COVID-19 spread. Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao said, “The area in Gorwa will be a red micro zone within the orange zone to prevent community spread.”

On Tuesday evening, a 13-year-old girl died minutes after her report indicated that she was COVID-19 positive. A resident of Pratapnagar, the girl was critical, District Collector Shalini Agarwal said.

