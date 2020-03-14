Coronavirus outbreak: US Embassy, consulates in India cancel immigrant, non-immigrant visa appointments from Mar 16

In a statement, the Embassy said that once Mission India resumes on a regular basis, travellers can make appointments and can reschedule their travel. (File Photo) In a statement, the Embassy said that once Mission India resumes on a regular basis, travellers can make appointments and can reschedule their travel. (File Photo)

In light of the increasing coronavirus cases in the world, the US Embassy and Consulates in India Saturday cancelled the immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16 onward. A statement issued by the US Embassy here said, “US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward.”

US President Donald Trump Friday officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat coronavirus.

“Your visa appointment stands as cancelled. Once Mission India resumes regular consular operations, appointments will be made available and you will be able to reschedule,” it said.

U.S. Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward. More here: https://t.co/xDACtcz8lp — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 14, 2020

In a statement, the Embassy said that once Mission India resumes on a regular basis, travellers can make appointments and can reschedule their travel.

India on Wednesday suspended most visas till April 15, citing the spread of the novel coronavirus to “more than 100 countries” worldwide. All visas — except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment — stand cancelled from 1200 GMT on March 13.

India has reported two deaths due to coronavirus till now — one each from Karnataka and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the US issued an advisory for Indian students in the country. It advised the students to continue to stay in on-campus housing unless it is very necessary to vacate it. It also advised the students to check with the university’s health services in case the university is shutting down, and avail the student insurance, international student services and other essential services that may be impacted.

The advisory also said that students should avoid all non-essential domestic or international travel. However, it added that if anyone is planning to travel from US to India, they will be subjected to medical screening upon arrival and maybe put in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, if required.

“As of 13 March 2020, if you are planning travel from USA to India, then you will be subject to medical screening upon arrival and you may be put in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days if required,” the advisory read.

The deadly virus, which has killed over 5,000 people globally, has spread to 46 of the 50 US states, with nearly 2,000 cases being reported from across the country. In India, the number of cases touched 82, with several state governments announcing measures to enforce social distancing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd