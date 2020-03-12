Coronavirus Outbreak: Tussle breaks out over J&K school shutdown

Students in Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI) Students in Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI)

Drama unfolded in Srinagar on Wednesday after Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu’s decision to shut down educational institutions in the city was challenged by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan.

Mattu cited a “special set of statutory provisions” while issuing the order, but Khan questioned his power to issue it and said educational institutions would continue to function.

By the evening, however, the J&K administration stepped in, announcing the shutdown of educational institutes across the Union Territory.

On Wednesday morning, Mattu’s office tweeted: “Under a special set of statutory provisions, SMC has ordered closure of all educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centers within #Srinagar City Limits till further orders. The order within SMC limits takes effect from tomorrow.” Soon after, Khan said no order to close schools had been issued by the administration.

“I have no idea how he can issue orders [to close the institutions,]. There is no such order from our side,” he told The Indian Express in the afternoon.

Mattu, then, responded to Khan’s statement on Twitter: “That’s fine. Divergent views are OK. However, the steps officiated by SMC (after discussion and voting in a special session of the Council) are under the full purview of law. Within Srinagar City limits, the measures directed have to be enforced under Section 285 of the JK MC Act.” Hours after the tweets, the Mayor addressed a press conference in Srinagar to justify his announcement.

