Coronavirus Outbreak: Three from Pune, one from Nagpur test positive

THE DAY Mumbai reported two cases of Covid-19 cases, three persons from Pimpri-Chinchwad and one from Nagpur tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected persons to 11 in Maharashtra. Five persons had tested positive in Pune earlier.

So far, eight patients have tested positive in Pune but they are stable, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. Dr Archana Patil, Additional Director of Health Services, told The Indian Express that all patients were stable. Officials said 51 people have been admitted to the Naidu Hospital in Pune, and test results of 44 persons were awaited.

The three new Covid-19 patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad and have been admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital’s isolation ward, said, officials.

Nagpur, meanwhile, registered its first case of coronavirus on Wednesday. “A middle-aged patient got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. We did necessary tests on and he was found positive for coronavirus,” Nagpur Civil Surgeon D V Paturkar said.

“The patient had returned from the US on March 6. He came to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College with symptoms akin to that of coronavirus. We have put him on hospital quarantine and started treatment,” he added.

Asked if his family, too, is under observation, Paturkar said, “We are gathering information about his travel and people he had contact with after returning to India. His family has been put on home quarantine.”

In Pune, at a press conference with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, Police Commissioner K Venkatesham and others, authorities urged local residents to not panic over unnecessary rumours.

There is a need to avoid crowded places and promote best handwashing and hygiene practices, Ram said. He added that there is no need for schools or colleges to remain shut.

The Pune district administration, meanwhile, has imposed the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19. The Act has been invoked as the law helps the administration in better utilisation of available resources and manpower, not only in the various government departments but also in the private sector.

The Disaster Management Act 2005 gives ample power to the district administration under sections 33 and 34 to deal with any disaster-related situation.

