Coronavirus: Task force set up to ensure state prisons remain free of infection

Even as the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the state rose to 17 on Wednesday, the government set up a special task force (STF) in the 71 prisons across the state to ensure the disease does not spread among inmates. So far, no prisoner has tested positive, said a jail official.

The panel formed by the Department of Prison Administration and Reforms Services will be headed by a jail superintendent. It has been directed to inspect prisons every day, look for symptoms in inmates, and send daily report in a prescribed format to the department headquarters here.

Jail administrations have been also instructed to limit the entry of visitors. Some of the prisons have started thermal screening of inmates and visitors.

In some of the jails, isolation centres and quarantine cells have been set up. New prisoners are being observed in quarantine cells for 10 days, and shifted to barracks if they display no symptoms, said a jail official.

Around 15,000 masks stitched by prisoners so far have been distributed among inmates and jail staff. The prisoners have also been provided soaps, handwashes, and sanitisers.

“We are making all kind of arrangements inside jails for safety of prisoners,” said Director General of Prisons Anand Kumar.

The prison department has requested courts to conduct remand proceedings and trials through videoconferencing.

