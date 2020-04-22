Coronavirus outbreak: South Gujarat locks down its borders

The first case of Tapi district had come from Maypur village in Vyara taluka, wherein a 35-year-old woman without any travel history tested positive. (Representational) The first case of Tapi district had come from Maypur village in Vyara taluka, wherein a 35-year-old woman without any travel history tested positive. (Representational)

Strict police arrangements are made on state and national highways to prevent entry of vehicles from Surat to Navsari and Valsad. Surat recorded 348 positive cases with 12 deaths so far.

Valsad, Navsari and Tapi in south Gujarat which were earlier included in green zone reported COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. While Valsad reported three cases, one case was reported each from Navsari and Tapi.

The first case of Tapi district had come from Maypur village in Vyara taluka, wherein a 35-year-old woman without any travel history tested positive.

Three cases from Valsad are of a 22-year-old man, who serves as homeguard with police at Dungri check post; a 30-year-old man, a fisherman from Dehri village in Umargam taluka who reached the district around a month ago from Mumbai; and 21-year-old youth of Asura village in Dharampur Taluka who died of coronavirus.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Navsari was reported from Hansapore village in Jalalpore taluka of the district.

The Baben village gram panchayat in Bardoli taluka of Surat district has banned entry of people from Surat city or other districts. Talking to The Indian Express, Baben village sarpanch Bhavesh Patel said, “We have strictly told the villagers not to allow anybody in this village from outside. If anybody violates this, the villager has to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 to Baben gram panchayat. We have also sealed our borders, so that no villager can go out. This is for the betterment of the villagers.”

Motivalzar gram panchayat in Vansda taluka of Navsari district are also careful after a case was reported from the district.

Sarpanch Darshanaben Patel said, “We have sealed the borders. Our motive is to save the lives of the villagers. The grocery, vegetables and provision shops will remain open for two hours in the morning. We have made arrangements on our borders in such a way that no outsider can enter our village. All the entry and exit routes have been blocked.”

