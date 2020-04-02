Shops in Panchkula to be closed at 6.30 pm, orders DM Ahuja

The orders came into force with immediate effect, it was further notified that the violators of these orders will be deemed to be punishable under Section 188 of IPC. (Representational Photo) The orders came into force with immediate effect, it was further notified that the violators of these orders will be deemed to be punishable under Section 188 of IPC. (Representational Photo)

District commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has issued instructions to open shops only till 6.30 pm under Section 144 of the IPC in view of the health and safety of citizens of the district due to Covid-19.

“The step is being taken to maintain social distance, keeping in mind the health and safety of people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, all the shops will remain open only till 6.30 pm, except for drugstores. Instructions have been given to DCP, SDM and all magistrates to ensure strict compliance of these orders,” he said.

The orders came into force with immediate effect, it was further notified that the violators of these orders will be deemed to be punishable under Section 188 of IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd