Coronavirus outbreak: Row erupts between TMC, Rlys as 9 RPF personnel test positive in West Bengal

A war of words has erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the Railways after nine RPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, with the ruling TMC in the state questioning how the infected personnel travelled during the lockdown. The Railways has constituted a fact-finding committee to find out the circumstances under which these personnel got infected.

The personnel were part of a 28-member Railway Protection Force (RPF) contingent from Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railways, which had returned to the state from Delhi with a consignment of arms and ammunition in a parcel express train on April 14, the Railways said in a statement.

After a constable, who was part of the contingent, developed coronavirus-like symptoms, his swab was tested at a government facility on Thursday and the results returned positive.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “…They all came to Kolkata from Delhi on 14 April by train. Why were positive patients traveling during #lockdown? WHO SENT THEM ? Screening? How many people did they met?”

The Railways said there was no violation of the guidelines issued for COVID-19 management by the Centre or any state government, and that the RPF contingent had not come in contact with any members of the public.

